I-70 closed east of Glenwood Springs due to accident
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed east of Glenwood Springs through Glenwood Canyon as of 8 p.m. due to an accident, a Garfield County emergency alert states.
The closure point is Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and currently only affects the eastbound lanes. Westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains open.
There is no estimated time for reopening. For updated information, visit cotrip.org or follow the Garfield County Emergency Communications Alert System.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
