UPDATED: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon; firefighters responding to report of smoke on Cottonwood Pass find nothing, return to base
UPDATED 8:07 p.m.: Interstate 70 is reopened through Glenwood Canyon.
Interstate 70 was closed again through Glenwood Canyon for fire activity Monday night.
A new fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. along Cottonwood Pass as well, but Grizzly Creek Fire Incident Management Team posted an update on Facebook at 7:44 p.m. saying no smoke was in the area.
“Resources on scene of IA near Slaughter Spring Gulch, fire crews have found no smoke and are returning,” the post states.
Closing I-70 allows for helicopters to pull water from the river and fight the flare-up along I-70.
“Additionally, there is increased fire activity west of Bair Ranch and a Type 1 helicopter will be pulling water from the river,” a news release from Garfield County reports. “Traffic on I-70 will be stopped for bucket operations.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
