UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE: Interstate 70 reopened both ways through Glenwood Canyon around 3 p.m.
Original story:
Interstate 70 is closed both ways from Dotsero to West Glenwood due to a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation reports.
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure at 1:50 p.m. due to a crash.
The Grizzly Creek Fire has burned extensively through Glenwood Canyon, dramatically increasing the likelihood of debris slides. CDOT warned motorists Friday about the high potential for closures over the weekend, given the fire damage, forecasted precipitation and anticipated heavy traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
