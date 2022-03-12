 UPDATE: I-70 now open in both directions near New Castle | PostIndependent.com
YOUR AD HERE »

UPDATE: I-70 now open in both directions near New Castle

News News |

Staff Report
  

9:31 a.m.: Interstate 70 between mile markers 105-109 from New Castle to Canyon Creek west of Glenwood Springs is now open.

This portion of the interstate was closed due to a crash.

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
Local
See more