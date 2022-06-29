UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 10:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, JUNE 30: Interstate 70 is now reopened through Glenwood Canyon in both directions.

Original story:

Interstate 70 is closed through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning, a Garfield County alert states.

The flash flood warning is set to expire at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is directing eastbound motorists toward a northern detour at the West Rifle exit through Craig and Steamboat Springs.

“Visitors and local traffic traveling eastbound on I-70 to Glenwood Springs and destinations in the Roaring Fork Valley will have access to eastbound I-70 in order to reach their destination,” the alert states.

Westbound motorists from the Denver metro area can travel north around the closure via U.S. Highway 40, Colorado Highway 9 or Colorado Highway 131.

“Travelers can then continue west on US Highway 40 and then south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and return to westbound I-70 at Rifle (exit 90). Motorists should anticipate heavy traffic at the Silverthorne interchange (exit 205) due to construction in the area. By using COtrip.org or CDOT’s mobile application, motorists will be able to choose the best route to reach their final destination.”