UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens at Dotsero
UPDATE 6:28 P.M.: Interstate 70 westbound at Dotsero is now reopened.
Interstate 70 westbound was closed just east of Glenwood Canyon due to a crash, according to a Garfield County alert sent out just after 4:30 p.m.
