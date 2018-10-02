One lane reopen each direction in Glenwood Canyon after semi crash

UPDATE: One lane in each direction is now open so that traffic can get around the crash site, according to CDOT.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is completely closed after a semi-tractor trailer reportedly went off the elevated westbound lanes onto the eastbound deck below Tuesday afternoon, according to Colorado Department of Transportation reports.

The closure involves both the eastbound and westbound lanes, between mile marker 116 (main Glenwood Springs exit) and MM 133. The bike path through the canyon is also closed.

The wreck occurred just west of the Hanging Lake Tunnels a little before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis, the driver of the truck received minor injuries. There were no other vehicles involved.

There is no estimate for reopening, according to CDOT.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.