UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon Monday night following flood threat

UPDATE, 8:20 p.m. — Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is now open, per the latest Colorado Department of Transportation update at 8:20 p.m.

UPDATE, 7:40 p.m. — A flash flood watch remains in effect for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon until midnight, according to the latest National Weather Service alert.

For the latest road conditions, highway closure and detour information, visit COtrip.org .

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was closed for a second straight night Monday, after a flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.

I-70 was closed soon after 5 p.m. between mile-markers 116 and 133 in both directions, from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero (reopened at 8:20 p.m.). The warning was followed by an extended flood watch until midnight.

“A safety closure of I-70 is necessary as part of safety protocol to protect the traveling public from flash floods and mudslides in Glenwood Canyon,” the Colorado Department of Transportation said in a news release. “The safety closure will continue to be in place until the Flash Flood Warning is lifted.”

CDOT also advised that the closure may stay in effect for an extended period of time if weather conditions are unpredictable or if flash floods occur. “Motorists should monitor weather alerts to see when the Flash Flood Warning ends,” CDOT said.

A separate flash flood warning has also been issued for Basalt Mountain and the Lake Christine burn scar, according to a Pitkin County emergency alert. That warning is in effect until 7:15 pm. The alert advises that residents of the area and motorists take necessary precautions.

It’s the second straight night that I-70 has been closed due to the threat of flooding. The Glenwood Canyon stretch was closed for more than four hours Sunday night before reopening a little before 11 p.m.

Under the latest closure, local access eastbound on I-70 from Rifle to Glenwood Springs and east of Glenwood Canyon between exits 133 and 140 via U.S. Highway 6 remains open.

I-70 through traffic is advised to take the northern detour route via U.S. 40 and state Highway 13 from Rifle and either Highways 131 or 9 from Routt County back to I-70.

“The northern alternate route will require approximately 2.5 hours additional travel time to reach your destination, compared to traveling on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon,” CDOT advises.

This is a developing story and will be updated.