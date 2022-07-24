UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon following flood threat
UPDATE, 8:37 p.m. — I-70 has reopened through Glenwood Canyon.
Interstate 70 was closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon Sunday evening due to a flash flood warning, according to a Garfield County Emergency alert issued just before 7 p.m.
The interstate was closed between mile-markers 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 131 (Dotsero) until the threat passes.
Around 6:30 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, reports the National Weather Service out of Grand Junction.
“Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly,” the alert states. “Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving the the Glenwood Canyon area.”
Cross-state motorists should expect to be diverted onto the northern detour route via U.S. 40 and state Highways 13, 131 and 9. Local traffic is still allowed to pass between Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
“This closure is due to safety concerns,” the Colorado Department of Transportation advises. “The roadway will remain closed until the Flash Flood Warning expires and the roadway is inspected for slides or damage.”
For updated travel information, visit cotrip.org.
