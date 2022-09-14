UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 8:50 P.M. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14: Interstate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon in both directions.
Original story:
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon for a flash flood warning.
I-70 is closed from mile marker 116 at Glenwood Springs to mile marker 133 at Dotsero. The National Weather Service alert states the warning will be in effect until 8:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
