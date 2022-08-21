I-70 closed through Glenwood Canyon Sunday due to flood warning
Interstate 70 is closed in both directions through Glenwood Canyon Sunday afternoon due to a flash flood warning, according to a Garfield County and National Weather Service alerts.
The closure is between mile-markers 114 (West Glenwood) and 133 (Dotsero), both directions, according to the alert issued just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The flood warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m.
Local traffic can still travel between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, but through traffic is advised to take the northern detour route via U.S. 40 and state Highways 13 at Rifle and 131 (Wolcott) or 9 (Silverthorne).
Recreation facilities in Glenwood Canyon, including the bike path and rest areas/boat put-ins, had already been closed to the public Sunday due to a flash flood watch that was issued earlier in the day.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
