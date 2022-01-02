I-70 closed through South Canyon due to accident

Interstate 70 through South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs is closed in both directions Sunday morning due to an accident.

The closure is between Exit 114 in West Glenwood and Exit 109 at Canyon Creek, according to a Garfield County Emergency Alert issued just before 8 a.m.

#I70 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between Exit 114 – West Glenwood and Exit 109 – US 6; Canyon Creek. https://t.co/dBiJJRka6I — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 2, 2022

There are no alternate local routes, and there is no estimated time for reopening.





This is a developing story and will be updated.