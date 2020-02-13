I-70 closure between Vail and Frisco planned for 11 a.m. Thursday
Interstate 70 between Vail and Frisco will undergo a planned closure at 11 a.m. Thursday for winter maintenance operations.
The interstate will be closed in both directions between mile markers 180 and 201 for an undetermined amount of time. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan accordingly and avoid the area during this time.
News
