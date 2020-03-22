I-70 east and westbound lanes to close temporarily Sunday near No Name for rockfall mitigation work
Following a rockslide Saturday afternoon near the No Name rest area, CDOT will temporarily close I-70’s east and westbound lanes throughout Sunday.
Saturday’s rockfall occurred near mile marker 119 at around 2:15 p.m., just east of Glenwood Springs, and forced I-70 westbound to shut down for over three hours.
According to CDOT Regional Communications Manager Lisa Schwantes, a geotechnical crew visited the rockfall site and determined mitigation work would need to occur Sunday.
Schwantes said motorists can expect all east and westbound lanes along I-70 near the No Name rest area to close occasionally throughout Sunday.
The periodic closures are expected to last 30 minutes each according to Schwantes.
During the temporary closures crews will break away any additional loose rock from the face of the canyon wall Schwantes said.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Mental hygiene amid COVID-19: Mental health professionals discuss remedies that can go a long way
“Oftentimes, we build a horror story in our head,”- Oyen Hoffman, Mountain Family Health Centers behavioral health provider