I-70 east and westbound lanes to close temporarily Sunday near No Name for rockfall mitigation work

A semi truck along I-70 was damaged by a rockslide Saturday afternoon. Currently, there are no reports of any serious injuries. provided photo / CDOT



Following a rockslide Saturday afternoon near the No Name rest area, CDOT will temporarily close I-70’s east and westbound lanes throughout Sunday.

Saturday’s rockfall occurred near mile marker 119 at around 2:15 p.m., just east of Glenwood Springs, and forced I-70 westbound to shut down for over three hours.

According to CDOT Regional Communications Manager Lisa Schwantes, a geotechnical crew visited the rockfall site and determined mitigation work would need to occur Sunday.

Schwantes said motorists can expect all east and westbound lanes along I-70 near the No Name rest area to close occasionally throughout Sunday.

The periodic closures are expected to last 30 minutes each according to Schwantes.

During the temporary closures crews will break away any additional loose rock from the face of the canyon wall Schwantes said.