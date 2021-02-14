UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopened at Canyon Creek after accident

Interstate 70 eastbound has reopened west of Glenwood Springs, following a Sunday morning closure at Canyon Creek due to an accident.

The road reopened just before 8:30 a.m., according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert.

The initial closure happened between 7 and 7:30 a.m., as a heavy band of snow was moving through the Glenwood Springs and Carbondale area. More snow, wind and cold temperatures are forecast throughout the day.

Information on the morning accident was not immediately available.