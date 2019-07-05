I-70 eastbound closed at Hanging Lake for wreck east of Glenwood Canyon
The Colorado State Patrol has closed Interstate 70 eastbound at mile marker 125 (Hanging Lake) as of 12:40 p.m. Friday for an accident on the Eagle County side of Glenwood Canyon.
It is unknown at this time when the eastbound lanes will reopen. Westbound I-70 through Glenwood Canyon remains open.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
