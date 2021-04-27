 I-70 eastbound closed at Silt due to wreck | PostIndependent.com
I-70 eastbound closed at Silt due to wreck

Interstate 70 eastbound is closed at the Silt exit, mile marker 97, for a crash, according to a Garfield County alert.

No estimation is available for when it might reopen.

