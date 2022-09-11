UPDATE: I-70 eastbound reopens between Dotsero, Gypsum
Update: 10:02 a.m.: Interstate 70 eastbound has now reopened between Dotsero and Gypsum.
Original story:
Interstate 70 is closed from mile markers 133 to 140, Dotsero to Gypsum, for a semi trailer fire, according to a Garfield County alert.
There is no estimate available for when it might reopen.
