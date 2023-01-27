I-70 eastbound closed through Glenwood Canyon for wreck
Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states.
There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen.
