I-70 eastbound through Glenwood Canyon closed due to major crash near Dotsero

Eastbound Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon remains closed Monday evening due to a wreck on the east side of the canyon near Dotsero.

According to a Garfield County Emergency Alert notification sent at 5:29 p.m., the eastbound closure point was at the main Glenwood Springs exit (116).

“There are serious injuries involved in this crash, and we anticipate the road to be close for a while for investigation,” the Colorado State Patrol advised in a 7 p.m. tweet.

⛔️MAJOR CRASH / ROAD CLOSURE: I-70 MP 131 (just west of Dotsero). Eastbound remains closed at MP 116 (Glenwood) and one lane westbound. There are serious injuries involved in this crash and we anticipate the road to be closed for a while for investigation. #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/47ZMzeJRwN — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) April 13, 2021

Westbound traffic through Glenwood Canyon is down to one lane near mile marker 131, where the crash occurred.

Motorists traveling beyond Glenwood Springs from points west are being advised to wait, the State Patrol said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.