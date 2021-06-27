I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to land/mud slide
Interstate 70 is closed from the Glenwood Springs Exit 116 to the Dotsero Exit 133.
The closure was announced at 4:53 p.m. Sunday.
Minutes before that road closure alert was issued, officals sent out a closure alert for just the Glenwood Springs Exit due to a flash flood warning.
A closure for a mudslide along I-70 on Saturday lasted several hours as crews worked to clear all four lanes from mud that spread 70 feet wide and was up to 5-foot deep in areas.
More debris flows are possible and motorists and others are advised to avoid traveling or recreating withing Glenwod Canyon, especially near the Grizzly Creek burn scar.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs to Dotsero due to land/mud slide
Interstate 70 is closed from the Glenwood Springs Exit 116 to the Dotsero Exit 133.