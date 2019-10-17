I-70 in Glenwood Canyon reopened after brief closure Thursday morning

UPDATE 9:28 a.m. — Interstate 70 in Glenwood is now open in both directions again after a brief closure, according to the latest alert.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions Thursday morning in Glenwood Canyon in the Shoshone area, with no estimated time for reopening.

According to an emergency alert issued at 9:08 a.m., the closure is at mile marker 123.5 east of Glenwood Springs. A reason was not mentioned in the alert, but comments on the Roaring Fork Road and Weather Facebook page indicated it was due to a downed wire.

Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org has not yet listed the highway closure.

