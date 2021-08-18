I-70 in Glenwood Canyon closed Wednesday evening for flash flood warning

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday due to a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction issued the flood warning effective until 7:15 p.m. over the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon.

“At 4:20 p.m., Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area,” according to the NWS alert. “The expected rainfall rate is 0.7 to 1 inch in one hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

“Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Glenwood Canyon area,” the NWS advises. Debris flow is likely to consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

I-70 traffic is being advised to hold at mile marker 87 (West Rifle) eastbound and mile marker 133 (Dotsero) westbound until the weather passes, unless flooding occurs in Glenwood Canyon.

In the event of flooding, traffic will be diverted onto the northern detour route via U.S. Highway 40 via state Highways 9 or 131 coming from the east and state Highway 13 from the west.