I-70 in Glenwood Canyon to remain closed to aid firefighting efforts; No Name on pre-evacuation notice

Smoke from the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon billows over the Glenwood Springs Adventure Park on Monday afternoon.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Grizzly Creek Fire incident command says that Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is to remain closed in both directions between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum until further notice.

“We will have more information after morning briefings.We do not have an estimated time for reopening,” according to a Tuesday morning post to the official incident Facebook page.

Regular fire updates will be posted there, and the latest on the I-70 closures and suggested alternate routes can be found at http://www.cotrip.org.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that the backcountry Cottonwood Pass dirt road is not to be used as a bypass. The I-70 closure is also intended to allow for inspection of the elevated westbound section where the fire burned, and to check for rockfall hazards within the fire area.

“The fire was active last night,” the latest post announced. “The community of No Name is under pre-evacuation, which means residents should be ready to evacuate.”

The fire started at about 1:30 p.m. Monday in the median between the eastbound and the elevated westbound lanes near the Grizzly Creek rest area and hiking trail, five miles east of Glenwood Springs. It involved about 60 firefighters and numerous aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

En Espanol

I-70 Glenwood Canyon estará cerrado por la noche. Puede entrar y salir de Glenwood Springs hacia downvalley, pero no puede entrar en Glenwood Canyon, incluidos No Name, Grizzly Creek y Bair Ranch.

El CDOT solicita a los automovilistas que planifiquen que la I-70 en Glenwood Canyon se cierre durante la noche el lunes 10 de agosto. El cierre de seguridad es para permitir que los especialistas del CDOT evalúen dos puentes ubicados cerca de donde comenzó el incendio de Grizzly Creek, como así como un mayor riesgo de caída de rocas en Glenwood Canyon.

Se ha informado de un aumento de la caída de rocas y probablemente se deba a que la vegetación quemada ya no mantiene las rocas en su lugar.

El CDOT pide que los automovilistas * no * usen Cottonwood Pass como un desvío, debido a la actividad de los incendios.Los autobuses de RFTA están funcionando.

Residentes de Eagle y Gypsum: esta noche cierre sus ventanas si es posible.

Envíe un correo electrónico a GrizzlyCreekFire@gmail.com si tiene preguntas.

El sitio web para obtener más información es: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/

El página de Facebook es: https://www.facebook.com/GrizzlyCreekFireCO/