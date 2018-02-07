I-70 overlook in Frisco closed for death investigation

Authorities closed the Frisco Scenic Overlook on westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday as they investigated a man’s death at the popular pull-off site.

Colorado State Patrol Sgt. Pat Williams confirmed the deceased man was a white male in his 50s but would not release his name, pending the notification of the man’s family.

Police were called to the overlook Wednesday morning to check on a car that had been left there for a few days, Williams said, and they found the man’s body inside.

Williams said the license plates on the car were associated with a missing-persons report out of Denver, and Colorado State Patrol and Denver police are working the investigation together.

“Right now, it appears to be no suspicious circumstances,” Williams said, adding that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released later.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time frame for reopening the overlook.