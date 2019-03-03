I-70 reopens after second avalanche closed interstate near Copper Mountain

Interstate 70 has reopened after an avalanche closed the route Sunday by Copper Mountain.

Colorado State Patrol initially tweeted that there could be people trapped in the avalanche, which occurred about 4 p.m., but a CSP spokesman said that no cars were buried and no one was injured in the incident.

The avalanche comes after video of another avalanche in the same area Sunday morning was posted on social media on social media by Brandon Ciullo.

With heavy snowfall throughout the weekend, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center has issued an avalanche warning for the northern and central mountains.