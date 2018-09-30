I-70 WB slowed between New Castle and Silt due to wreck
September 30, 2018
Traffic on westbound Interstate 70 is reportedly being slowed between New Castle and Silt due to an overturned vehicle near the Silt exit, according to eyewitness accounts shared on Facebook.
Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org has not indicated an official closure at this time, but U.S. 6 or the frontage road are alternative routes for local traffic.
