I-70 west of Glenwood Springs closed in both directions due to fire

Traffic backs up headed into South Canyon west of Glenwood Springs Wednesday afternoon. The interstate is closed in both directions through the canyon due to reported multiple fire incidents.

Interstate 70 is closed Wednesday afternoon at mile-markers 109 (South Canyon) and 114 (West Glenwood) in both directions due to a fire, according to a 3:11 p.m. notification from Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority.

Two separate notices were sent out around the same time, pointing out the closure points on either side of the fire.

Glenwood Springs Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said a single fire broke out about 3 p.m. near mile marker 111.

“It started as a very small fire on the north side of the freeway, but is growing in size,” Tillotson said at around 3:30 p.m.

Tillotson said multiple resources have been called in to fight the fire, including a helicopter for water drops. Colorado River Fire Rescue and the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District are also providing support, Tillotson said.

Eastbound traffic is being turned around at the Canyon Creek exit and westbound traffic is being halted or turned around at the Dotsero exit east of Glenwood Canyon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Local westbound traffic is not allowed past the West Glenwood exit.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.