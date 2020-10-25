WEATHER UPDATES: I-70 west of Rifle closed for second time today for crashes, as winter storm moves in
UPDATE 6 p.m. — Ross Montessori School in Carbondale has called a snow day for Monday. There will be no in-person classes or online sessions.
Interstate 70 between DeBeque and Rulison is closed in both directions Sunday evening due to multiple accidents, according to a notification from Garfield County Emergency Communications.
The current closure is between mile-markers 62-81, and comes just an hour after officials reopened I-70 at Parachute following a lengthy closure earlier in the day.
Elsewhere along I-70, a safety closure remains in effect at milemarker 215 in Summit County due to a crash west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
