WEATHER UPDATES: I-70 west of Rifle closed for second time today for crashes, as winter storm moves in

UPDATE 6 p.m. — Ross Montessori School in Carbondale has called a snow day for Monday. There will be no in-person classes or online sessions.

Interstate 70 between DeBeque and Rulison is closed in both directions Sunday evening due to multiple accidents, according to a notification from Garfield County Emergency Communications.

The current closure is between mile-markers 62-81, and comes just an hour after officials reopened I-70 at Parachute following a lengthy closure earlier in the day.

Elsewhere along I-70, a safety closure remains in effect at milemarker 215 in Summit County due to a crash west of the Eisenhower Tunnel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.