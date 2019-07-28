I-70 accidents near mile markers 110-111 west of Glenwood now cleared

At approximately 5:07 p.m. Colorado State Patrol responded to an accident reportedly involving five cars near Interstate 70 westbound exit 111, followed by a second wreck in the eastbound lanes a short time later.

According to a CSP spokesman, “minor injuries” were sustained by some of those involved in the first crash.

The wreck reportedly kicked up dust from Friday’s mudslide in that same area and may have contributed to the other vehicles becoming involved.

One lane of I-70 westbound was closed for a brief period, and the eastbound lanes were closed about 6:40 p.m. when the second crash occurred.

Both lanes had been cleared as of 7:30 p.m.