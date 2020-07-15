I-70 westbound closed at Silt due to fire

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert that Interstate 70 westbound is closed at Silt due to a fire.

Colorado River Fire Rescue is already on scene, which they reported are two separate fires at mile markers 96 and 105.

“Multiple crews and apparatus are responding. An all-call page for available off-duty personnel to respond to stations for coverage has been initiated,” CRFR reported in a Facebook post.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more info.