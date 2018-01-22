 I-70 westbound closed outside Glenwood Springs | PostIndependent.com

I-70 westbound closed outside Glenwood Springs

According to a CDOT alert, around 12:30 p.m., I-70 Westbound was closed 6 miles east of Glenwood Springs at milemarker 124. The road was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

The alert gave the cause as being a single car crash, blocking the left lane.