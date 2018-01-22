I-70 westbound closed outside Glenwood Springs

I-70 westbound closed outside Glenwood SpringsJanuary 22, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) January 22, 2018According to a CDOT alert, around 12:30 p.m., I-70 Westbound was closed 6 miles east of Glenwood Springs at milemarker 124. The road was reopened shortly before 1 p.m.The alert gave the cause as being a single car crash, blocking the left lane. Share Tweet Trending In: NewsOffer emerges to develop Glenwood Springs’ So. Canyon hot springs siteCrime Briefs: Vehicle theft leads to police chase, two arrestsDenver marijuana chain to open West Glenwood locationHundreds turn out for Carbondale’s sister Women’s March