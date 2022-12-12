UPDATE: I-70 westbound reopens Monday night, winter weather expected to continue into Wednesday

UPDATE 11:25 P.M. MONDAY, DEC. 12: Interstate 70 westbound at the West Glenwood Springs exit reopened late Monday night after closing for several hours following a wreck.

School delays: Two area schools announced a delayed start on Tuesday due to the weather, Yampah Mountain High School in Glenwood Springs and Ross Montessori School in Carbondale. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. for Yampah and 11 a.m. for Ross.

Roaring Fork District schools are in session per the usual schedule, but the district did issue an alert that school buses may be delayed due to the weather conditions. Info at 970-384-5982. Garfield Re-2 and Garfield 16 schools are on their normal schedule.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, but snow is expected to continue off and on into Wednesday.

Highway 13 reopened after vehicle fire

Colorado Highway 13 north of Rifle was also closed northbound Monday night due to a vehicle fire, CDOT reports. It reopened later that night, as well.

Winter weather advisory

Area roadways are reported to be slick in spots due to a winter storm that moved into northwestern Colorado late Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Grand Junction calls for snow showers likely throughout Monday night and early Tuesday, mainly after 3 a.m., with snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible for the Glenwood Springs area.

Snow is expected to continue Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.