I-70 westbound lane closure in effect again through South Canyon
Interstate 70 westbound is reduced to one lane today due to ongoing efforts to fight the fire, according to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
“We are asking motorists to plan for delays again this afternoon and evening,” the release states. “We are hoping we can end the lane closure later today to help avoid the delays like we had the last two nights, but our ability is dependent on the fire’s status.”
