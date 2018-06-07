I-70 westbound traffic backed up through Glenwood after tire blow out

Interstate I-70 westbound traffic has been reduced to one lane after a truck’s tire blew out near the Canyon Creek Exit, causing it to spin out and crash into the guardrail outside the left lane.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gary Cutler said the call came in at 4:15 p.m. and that the left lane on I-70 westbound is closed.

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted onto Facebook at around 5:20that traffic is moving slowly past the crash site, but the volume of people heading westbound will slow things down.