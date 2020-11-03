‘I voted’: Thoughts and Photos from 2020 voters in Garfield County | PostIndependent.com
‘I voted’: Thoughts and Photos from 2020 voters in Garfield County

Garfield County voters drop off ballots and explain why they voted in this election

Chelsea Self
  

Rosa O' Leary drops off her ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse. "There is more than one reason. We need someone that can help us, politically and with the pandemic. We need someone who has a good moral standing," O' Leary said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Anna Campanello drops off her ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse.”As a woman I am afraid of what another four years of this administration can bring. I really want my vote to count this year,” Campanello said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Lina Mckinley drops off her ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse. “I vote every year,” Mckinley said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Sean de Moraes drops off his ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse. “I am voting to support the candidates I believe in,” de Moraes said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Alex De La Garza drops off his ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse. “I vote because I think it makes a difference especially for the local elections. Some people don’t think it does, but I do,” De La Garza said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent
Baylee Schenk drops off her ballot at the ballot drop box outside of the Garfield County Courthouse. “I just feel like I have a moral obligation this year,” Schenk said.
Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Election
