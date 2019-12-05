Update: I-70 reopens both ways at exit 116 in Glenwood Springs

Update: The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of Interstate 70 at exit 116 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday.

Original story: A snowstorm that blew into the Glenwood Springs area early Thursday morning caused icy roads along Interstate 70 and Highway 82 just in time for the morning commute.

Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon was closed eastbound due to multiple wrecks and spun out vehicles about 7:45 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

#BREAKING Road Closure: I-70 is CLOSED eastbound through the #GlenwoodCanyon due to multiple crashes and spun out vehicles. Expect long delays. No est on reopen. #cotraffic #COwx @GlenwoodPI pic.twitter.com/VdbtfLlnFy — CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) December 5, 2019

Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org is providing updates on road closures.

Traffic was slow-going coming into Glenwood Springs on I-70 due to the slick conditions and canyon closure, with backups reported at the eastbound 114 (West Glenwood) and 116 (main Glenwood) exits, according to reports on the Roaring Fork Road and Weather Facebook page.

Carbondale Fire was also called out to one minor-injury accident on eastbound Highway 82 near mile marker 9 just before 8 a.m., and numerous other cars were being reported in the median.

