Garfield County Coroner’s Office releases identity of motorist in fatal motorcycle crash





The Garfield County Coroner’s Office is saying 57-year-old Rifle resident Kim Jamison was left dead following a motorcycle crash in Battlement Mesa on May 30.

“Investigators learned the decedent was the passenger on a motorcycle that crashed in the roadway,” Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said Friday. “The decedent was not wearing a helmet.”

The coroner’s office was dispatched to the intersection of Stone Quarry Road and Rainbow Trail around 1:38 p.m. May 30. Jamison was pronounced dead on scene at 1:50 p.m.

An autopsy performed by a forensic pathologist on June 1 revealed blunt force injuries of the head, Glassmire said. The coroner’s office is investigating the manner of death as an accident.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Communications Officer Walt Stowe said on Thursday the other individual survived the crash but could not speak on the person’s condition.

