Impaired driving suspected behind Friday night rollover in Rifle

A Rifle man was charged with impaired driving after rolling his car over near the Interstate 70 exit off-ramp April 9, the Rifle Police Department said.

Charles Robinson, 57, reportedly was eastbound on Interstate 70 when he hit a sign as he took the off-ramp at the main Rifle/Colorado Highway 13 exit. The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. last Friday.

Rifle Police Chief Tommy Klein said after the driver of the 1997 Subaru Legacy station wagon hit the sign, he continued to circle an approaching roundabout the wrong way before colliding with a concrete edge and rolling over.

The incident caused the closure of the northbound lane of Highway 13 for a period of time. The scene was cleared by 9:15 p.m.

Robinson was cited and released to Grand River Health. In addition to impaired driving, he was charged with an open alcoholic container and reckless driving.

His blood-alcohol level at the time, however, was not available.

Assisting agencies included Colorado River Fire Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and Colorado State Patrol.

