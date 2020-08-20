Impressive lineup is Plan B for Music Series

Vid Weatherwax books all the music for Glenwood's Downtown Market and Music Series, and will be the featured performer on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

IF YOU GO... What: Music lineup for Glenwood Downtown Market and Music Series When: Tuesdays, 4:30–7:30 p.m. Where: Grand Avenue and Seventh Street Lineup: Aug. 25 — Vid Weatherwax Sept. 1 — The Currys Sept. 8 — Oran Mor Sept. 15 — Chris Bank Sept. 22 — Smokin’ Joe Kelly Sept. 29 — John Pataky and Alpine Echo

You know what they say about the best-laid plans.

Last spring, the Music Series part of Glenwood’s Downtown Market and Music Series was booked solid with high-level music traveling music acts from all over the nation. But as everyone knows, in the age of COVID cancelations have become the norm.

With sponsors pulling their funding and acts such as national slide guitar champion Kraig Kenning from Chicago and The Deltaz from Los Angeles unwilling to travel for a lesser fee, booking agent Vid Weatherwax was forced to develop a Plan B.

“The Board only had a little bit to pay everybody, so I patched together what I could for the summer,” Weatherwax said. “I hate undercutting anybody. But on the other hand, this is a different kind of summer and I’m grateful for anybody who is willing to play.”

Weatherwax was still able to book an impressive lineup of Valley musicians that so far has included Suzzanne Paris, Frank Martin, Indigo Mojo, Feeding Giants, Guilty Pleasure, and Weatherwax himself.

This summer, the Downtown Market moved from its longtime home in Centennial Park at the corner of Ninth and Grand Avenue to its new home on Seventh Street with the music setting up under the bridge, a venue that Weatherwax said is a huge improvement acoustically.

“The venue is a lot better than it was in the park, and the lineup of vendors looks phenomenal as you drive in from Seventh Street,” he said. “It’s just a better setup. People can hear the music from the pedestrian bridge. It carries beautifully.”

The stage is also perfectly positioned to play to diners sitting in restaurant corrals along Grand Avenue, the majority of whom are visitors, Weatherwax said.

“You want them to go back to their cities and say ‘man, you should have heard the entertainment in little Glenwood Springs,’” he said.

Weatherwax has the market booked through the end of September, with him playing this Tuesday, Aug. 25; Glenwood’s own The Currys playing on Sept.1; Celtic band Oran Mor on Sept. 8; longtime Valley gig musicians Chris Bank on Sept. 15 and Smokin’ Joe Kelly on Sept. 22; and John Pataky and Alpine Echo bringing the Bavarian roots music on Sept. 29., just in time for Oktoberfest.

The music has generally run from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, but as the sun begins to set earlier, that will change to 4 to 7 p.m.

