Improvements coming to Rifle cemetery, mountain park

A person walks a dog through Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Rifle City Council unanimously approved on Oct. 19 allocating $73,915 for several infrastructure improvements at Rose Hill Cemetery and Rifle Mountain Park.

The bid was awarded to Design Concepts Community and Landscape Architects of Lafayette.

Parks and Recreation Assistant Director Austin Rickstrew told city council that $35,930 will come from the Parks Capital Services fund to support cemetery master plan improvements.

Cemetery improvements include landscaping of the columbarium area, an area for scattering cremated remains, future areas for development, entry sign replacement and more, according to city documents.

Another $37,985 is being allocated from the city’s Grounds and Facilities Professional Services fund for improvements at Rifle Mountain Park. This includes theming for information kiosks, signage, campsite and picnic markers, parking delineations, plantings, landscape screening for campgrounds and more, according to city documents.

Rickstrew said both items have come over $5,000 above budget but that there are sufficient funds available without having to supplement the projects with funds from other sources.

“The same with Rifle Mountain Park — we budgeted $30,000, and we have plenty of savings in that parks capital budget to cover those costs,” Rickstrew said.

A light dusting covers Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle on Wednesday morning.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Costs for these projects are being incurred in both the 2022 and 2023 budgets, Rickstrew added. Three bids were received for the project, but two companies did not attend mandatory walk-through site visits.

Rifle City Council Member Brian Condie requested that members of the Rifle Historical Society and the local rock climbing community participate on the selection teams for the cemetery and mountain park improvements, respectively.

“We can ask for their participation,” he said. “If they decline, that’s up to them. But I’d like them to participate.”