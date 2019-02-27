Paid Advertorial

In Estes Park, a home that delivers tranquility and respite

Gail McLain has transformed this beautiful mountain home into a vacation rental and bed & breakfast that has had profound effects on visitors' lives

Originally from Lancaster County, Penn., Gail McLain has considered Estes Park, Colorado her home for more than 40 years. Estes Park is well known as the "Gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park," where moose meander in alpine lakes, sheep climb the rocky crags and deer, elk and other wildlife are free to roam.

Bristol Mountain Home is not only an exquisite property, not only a vacation home during the summer months and a bed & breakfast during the winter months, but it captures McLain's desire to create a place of respite. It's a place where guests from stress-filled careers can find rest and reconnect with family and friends — and capture a time of Danish "hygge," which translates to the enjoyment of life's simple pleasures of family, friends and graciousness amid a warm and inviting ambiance.

"Everything in this house says, 'just come, sit.' You are an inspiration to anyone who believes a home exists to benefit the people and guests rather than just the stuff we collect," wrote one recent guest in the Bristol Mountain Home guestbook. "Thank you one thousand! Gail, we are grateful for the weekend of rest. Thank you for your hospitality and the atmosphere of hygge that permeates your life and property."

The moment you walk thru the front door, there is a welcoming feeling of "Ah, I'm home!." Amid the warm log interior, McLain's love for antiques, her brother's artwork, her dad's wood carvings, her own artwork and calligraphy, plants and even ironed pillowcases, offers a warm and inviting atmosphere. The bedrooms are each named with a translation of the word "beloved"— it's reflective of who McLain is and her love for those who enter her home.

McLain has a special love for being involved internationally, with several visits and friendships in Argentina, South Africa and Zambia, so there is a corner in her home that reflects the women and children she's grown to love in those countries.

"Thank you for sharing your gorgeous home with us. A little piece of heaven for sure. It is filled with love and a caring spirit. You are a special person and your home is a reflection of that," signed another former guest.

During the summer months, McLain operates Bristol Mountain Home as a vacation home, where multi-generational families or groups of friends — with a maximum of 12 guests — can spend time together and celebrate together. They can hike alpine trails, picnic by mountain streams, bike single track trails, watch for eagles as they walk the nearby path around Lake Estes, enjoy the stars by the fire pit, volleyball in the side yard, pull a lounge chair by the gazebo and ponds with a good book or just visit on the covered deck and enjoy the tranquility of the lake and boats. A family this past summer brought guitars and a mandolin, along with McLain's piano and filled the home with music! Families are often separated by many miles, so her greatest desire is to create a very special place to reconnect, strengthen bonds and share good memories.

"A vacation to remember. So much fun. So much rest, finished 3 books. Nice spending time with family. What a beautiful home, it really is a home for restoration, rest, quality time with the Living God. I will miss this place," signed another guest.

"A Memorial Day to remember! Best of all we could wake up and have coffee together. Relaxing. Rejuvenating, Bonding and Beautiful! Thank you," another guest wrote.

In the winter, Bristol Mountain Home is a fabulous bed & breakfast with 5 beautifully appointed bedrooms. So, even if you have a group of 4, 6 or 8 family and/or friends who want to get away for snow shoeing, telemark skiing or just spending a few days fireside, rooms are available.

McLain especially enjoys serving guests an intimate fireside breakfast with a gentle early morning snow fall, which gives her even more opportunity to connect with her guests (which she loves)!

"We have felt completely spoiled these past several days! Bless you for your hospitality and how you shared your home and heart with us! We are leaving Colorado richer for your friendship…"

"Thank you so much for this perfect end of our trip. We loved everything; the house, the room, the breakfast, the chats, the fireplace and you," wrote a couple from Netherlands.

The Lord has given McLain a vision in addition to offering Bristol Mountain Home as a vacation home and bed & breakfast. Born from her own personal heartache, losses and the incredible power of the Lord's love, grace and forgiveness, a passion has grown to create a safe place where people can come for healing, counseling and life coaching. Her heart is to reach those in stress-filled careers; physicians, first responders, veterans, police officers, state troopers, pastors, Christian rescuers who are involved with human trafficking in our own country.

"I'm convinced the Lord can bring healing to the deepest wounds of our hearts," McLain said. "I desire to come alongside people who are hurting in one way or another and offer healing and restoration."

She schedules creative family or couples getaways, including a relaxing onsite massage, book an onsite chef, Sip & Paint class, dance instructions, hiking/climbing guides, fly fishing, midnight snow shoeing and more.

For more information, visit bristolmountainhome.com or reach Gail McLain directly at BristolMountainHome@gmail.com or 970-310-3492.