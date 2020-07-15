In-person commencement set for Rifle High graduates

WHAT: live stream Coal Ridge High School graduation WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 18–19 WHERE: CRHS’s Facebook page and Twitter feed

After months of waiting in hopes of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to ease, Rifle High School has decided to go forward with a planned in-person commencement with a few changes.

Unable to do one big graduation as originally planned, Rifle will host three ceremonies at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. July 25 at Bear Stadium.

“We know that this is not what we had hoped, but this is the best that we can do as we approach this date,” a statement from the Rifle High School and Garfield School District Re-2 said. “Please be supportive of our best attempt to have graduation and to make this ceremony a special time for these seniors and their classmates.”

Seniors will divide up into three different groups to graduate, with each participant receiving two tickets to use for their parents to attend. Tickets are required for entry to the ceremony; the number of tickets is in accordance with the guidelines set by the county of maximum of 175 people allowed.

There will not be assigned seating. Members of the Class of 2020 will be given their graduation cards to present when they walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

District and school officials are asking those that attend to be mindful of the 6-foot social distancing rule when they choose seating and move around the stadium.

Seniors are asked to dress appropriately under their cap and gown, and may decorate their caps for the event.

The district is working on the live stream plan for the graduation; more information will be made available before graduation day.

Rifle High joins Coal Ridge, which announced its plans last week and will host two graduation ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, with a live stream of the event broadcasting on the school Facebook page and Twitter feed.