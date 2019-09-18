In place, but not open; 27th Street Bridge to remain closed at least through Friday

A new pedestrian bridge and girders for what will be the new traffic bridge at 27th Street over the Roaring Fork River are lowered into place by large cranes Saturday morning.

Courtesy of Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction

The new 27th Street Bridge is finally in place, but will remain closed to traffic at least through Friday.

“There is still work to be done following the bridge slide in order to safely reopen to traffic,” said Jessica Bowser assistant city engineer, in a recent news release. “Motorists should still plan for the bridge to be closed through Friday.”

While the bridge remains closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, as of Wednesday, river users were able to float beneath the new structure along the Roaring Fork River.

“Crews are able to accommodate safe passage on the river, so we are opening it up now as crews complete the final connections for the traffic bridge,” Bowser added.

Because the 27th Street Bridge, South Grand Avenue intersection and Atkinson Trail remain closed, detours for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians will remain in place.

The city has asked motorists to continue utilizing the Eighth Street detour and pedestrians and cyclists to use the Old Cardiff or 14thStreet bridges to cross the Roaring Fork River.

According to the news release local business and residential access will remain open with the detours in place.

“We really appreciate the community’s patience as the contractor continues their work to get the traffic and pedestrian bridges open,” said Jenn Ooton, assistant city manager.

Contractor Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction was expected to reopen the 27th Street Bridge on Monday, Sept. 16.

“We don’t have an exact opening time yet but when we do we will send an additional update,” said Bryana Starbuck, public information manager.

