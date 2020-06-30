Incumbent Rankin holds large early lead in GOP primary for SD 8 seat
Incumbent Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale grabbed the early lead Tuesday night over Senate District 8 primary challenger Debra Irvine of Breckenridge.
With 16,240 votes counted in the seven-county district as of 8:30 p.m., Rankin holds a 55% to 45% advantage over Irvine.
Rankin was the former three-term state representative for Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties from 2013 through 2018. He was appointed to the vacant District 8 Senate seat in January 2019 after he had just been elected to a fourth term in the House, replacing former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who resigned.
Irvine was a 2014 Republican candidate for the District 61 Colorado House of Representatives seat. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2012.
