Incumbent Rankin holds large early lead in GOP primary for SD 8 seat

Rep. Bob Rankin

IMAGELOADER

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale grabbed the early lead Tuesday night over Senate District 8 primary challenger Debra Irvine of Breckenridge.

With 16,240 votes counted in the seven-county district as of 8:30 p.m., Rankin holds a 55% to 45% advantage over Irvine.

Rankin was the former three-term state representative for Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties from 2013 through 2018. He was appointed to the vacant District 8 Senate seat in January 2019 after he had just been elected to a fourth term in the House, replacing former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who resigned.

Irvine was a 2014 Republican candidate for the District 61 Colorado House of Representatives seat. She ran unsuccessfully for the same seat in 2012.