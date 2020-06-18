Incumbent Rankin leads way financially in hot race for Colorado Senate District 8 nominations

Incumbent Republican Colorado Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale has garnered a hefty amount of financial support in his reelection bid, far outpacing the three candidates on this month’s primary ballot who are vying to unseat him.

According to campaign finance reports filed with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office on Monday, Rankin had taken in total contributions of $54,325.24.

Of that, he had so far spent $31,672.87 on his reelection campaign, including his June 30 Republican Primary duel with Debra Irvine of Breckenridge.

Rankin’s support has mostly come from small individual donors this past reporting period, ranging from $100 to $400. He also previously loaned his campaign over $4,000.

The former state representative for the Glenwood Springs area was appointed to the vacant District 8 Senate seat last year, replacing former Sen. Randy Baumgardner.

Rankin’s primary challenger, Irvine, had taken in contributions totaling $5,050 as of the latest financial reports, and also loaned her campaign $2,000. She had spent $1,616.26 to date, leaving a balance of $5,433.74 for the final stretch of the primary campaign.

The Democratic primary ballot pits Carbondale resident Karl Hanlon, a municipal and water attorney in Glenwood Springs, against former Eagle County commissioner Arn Menconi, who also lives in Carbondale. Both Hanlon and Menconi ran for the 3rd District Congressional seat in 2018.

Hanlon leads in campaign contributions to date, with $19,095 so far, plus loans of $12,000.

Last week, Menconi supporter Kyle Feuer of Snowmass Village filed a formal complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office against Hanlon, alleging his campaign expenditures were being misreported.

Hanlon has since filed amendments to his previous June 1 report, and in his report this week listed $22,447.98 in expenditures — a sizable increase from the $94.87 in the previous report. Hanlon reports a balance of $8,963.77 to spend in the final weeks of the primary campaign.

Menconi reported contributions totaling $10,261.47 in the latest financial report, while spending $2,674.02, with $7,587.45 on hand.

Hanlon and Menconi both reported mostly individual contributions in the range of $10 to $400 during the latest reporting period. Hanlon did report a larger contribution of $2,675 from the labor organization Colorado American Federation of Labor & Congress of Industrial Organizations in his previous filing.

