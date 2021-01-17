Incumbents in, challengers anticipated for April Glenwood City Council elections

The three incumbents are declared, and challengers have until Jan. 25 to gather nominating signatures to run for Glenwood Springs City Council April 6.

Formally announcing their intentions over the weekend for reelection to the Ward 2 and Ward 5 seats, respectively, were Ingrid Wussow and Jonathan Godes. Their announcements come on the heels of At-Large Councilwoman Shelley Kaup’s Thursday announcement that she, too, will be seeking a second consecutive four-year term on council.

As of Friday, petitions had been picked up for all three seats, Acting City Clerk Steve Boyd said.

Candidates have until Jan. 25 to gather the required number of signatures and submit their nominations. Signatures can come from registered city voters, either citywide for the At-Large seat, or from within one of the wards for those seats.

Ward 2 takes in the northwestern portion of Glenwood Springs west of Traver Trail and north of the Colorado River. Ward 5 encompasses the south Glenwood area, west of the Roaring Fork River and south of 27th Street.

Godes seeks second term

Jonathan Godes



Godes was first elected to the Ward 5 seat in April 2017, and currently sits in the council-appointed position as mayor.

“There is critical work we must continue in order to recover from the devastating effects of the COVID 19 pandemic and the Grizzly Creek Fire,” Godes said in a prepared statement announcing his intentions to seek reelection.

“The economic, infrastructure and public health toll this has taken on our community needs to be our focus in the next several years.”

Godes also said he will continue to be a leading voice against expansion of the Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI) limestone strip mine just north of town.

“I hope to continue this fight, and to make sure that we win,” he said.

Godes noted that he helped to secure more than $10 million in federal and state grants for the 27th Street Bridge replacement and the South Midland Avenue reconstruction.

“In the next six months, South Bridge, after nearly 20 years, will be ’shovel-ready,’ and we have the first $24 million designated towards its construction,” Godes said, acknowledging that the city has worked with the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and Colorado Department of Transportation to reduce costs for that project by $25 million.

“These projects are what motivated me to run for City Council four years ago, and their completion will be my priority in my next term,” he said. “I was also a strong public health voice for making vaping products harder to get for our kids, and for the early adoption of an indoor face mask order.”

In addition, Godes pointed to ongoing city investments in fiber internet and renewable energy sourcing.

“The next several years holds exciting opportunities and a need for further community conversation around (several) questions,” he said.

Those include, how best to diversify the city’s economy, how to “find the right balance between protecting our local businesses and the health of our citizens,” how to revitalize the West Glenwood Mall, and how to maintain “small-town character” while meeting housing needs.

Wussow seeks election to appointed seat

Ingrid Wussow



Wussow is seeking formal election to the Ward 2 seat that she was appointed to fill last fall, replacing former Councilor Rick Voorhees.

She is a fifth-generation local and longtime resident of West Glenwood.

“I’m looking forward to representing constituents of Ward 2 as well as the Glenwood Springs community at broad,” Wussow said in a statement. “I recognize the importance of making solid plans that respect our present economy, pay heed to our past and support our future.”

As a past member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission for the last four-plus years, she said that has helped her understand the growth and development issues facing Glenwood Springs.

“My goal is to never lose sight of first serving the people who live here while still creating an environment that welcomes visitors and supports the tourist economy,” Wussow said.

“There are so many different perspectives to any issue, that requires slowing down and hearing all sides,” she said. “I plan to listen and will make easily accessible opportunities for West Glenwood community members to be heard.”

Wussow gave a nod to the challenges businesses have faced this past year during the pandemic restrictions, and said she looks forward to providing continued support.

She also said she supports the continued efforts to fight the RMI mine expansion.

“Taking care of locals is a huge priority to me,” she said. “That means making sure we manage growth with common sense, invest in infrastructure and create recreational opportunities that support our locals.”

