Independence Pass down to one lane; eastbound traffic stopped due to disabled vehicle

Independence Pass reopened to westbound traffic around 7 p.m. Sunday evening but remained closed to eastbound traffic between mile markers 47 and 51 due to a disabled vehicle, according to Sgt. Blake White, a public information officer for the Colorado State Patrol.

The vehicle, a BMW, was disabled due to a burned-out clutch. A “good Samaritan” helped move the vehicle to the Lincoln Creek pullout to wait for a tow truck. White did not have an estimated reopening time for eastbound traffic.

The highway was closed for at least an hour in both directions due to the incident.

This is a developing story that will be updated.