Independence Pass closed Tuesday for safety reasons, weather conditions

Highway 82 over Independence Pass is closed Tuesday morning for safety reasons after an overnight snowstorm, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The pass, which closed Tuesday night, is expected to be closed until at least Wednesday, according to a CDOT spokesperson Tuesday morning. It is not closed for the season, which usually happens around Nov. 7.

“The timing for reopening will depend on road conditions. Like last week, this is expected to be a safety closure and not a seasonal closure,” CDOT’s Elise Thatcher said Tuesday morning.

She added CDOT crews will re-evaluate conditions on the pass Wednesday, once there’s a break in the weather.

“We’ll safely reopen the pass as soon as crews are able to clear snow from the roadway,” Thatcher said.

The road is closed east of Aspen over the 12,095-foot summit to Twin Lakes on the east side of the pass, per COtrip.org travel site.

This is the second time in a week the stretch of road has been closed because of weather conditions. The pass was closed from Oct. 12 to the afternoon of Oct. 15 because of a series of snowstorms.

