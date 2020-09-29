Independence Pass rockfall work calls for daytime closures Wednesday, Thursday

Vehicles make their way over Independence Pass on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Independence Pass will be closed during the daytime Wednesday and Thursday for rockfall work that was announced earlier this month by the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The pass will be closed east of Aspen from mile marker 59 to marker 62, CDOT said Tuesday. The top of the pass and other areas will be accessible from the east side of the pass.

The three-mile closure is anticipated to be in place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days for all vehicles, bicycles and hikers.

After the daylong closures, full weekday closures are planned in early and mid-October as a helicopter will be used to install rock netting. The schedule is subject to change due to weather and other factors, CDOT said.

CDOT is urging motorists to use alternate routes during the single-lane and full closures. For the latest road condition information go to http://www.cotrip.org.